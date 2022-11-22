Baahubali & RRR screenwriter V Vijayendra Prasad at IFFI 2022: 'I don’t write stories, I steal stories', READ

The opening ceremony of the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) was held in Goa on Sunday wherein we spotted several Bollywood stars in attendance including Ajay Devgn , Kartik Aaryan , Varun Dhawan , Sara Ali Khan, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty to name a few. On Monday, the screenwriter of films like Baahubali and RRR, V Vijayendra Prasad graced the event and highlighted his content creation and story-telling process.

Speaking on the second day of the nine-day-long festival, Prasad said, “I don’t write stories, I steal stories. Stories are there around you, be it epics like Mahabharat, Ramayan, or real-life incidences, there are stories everywhere. You need to represent it in your unique style.”

For the unaware, V Vijayendra Prasad is a famed screenwriter of blockbuster films like Baahubali, RRR, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and Magadheera.

He further opined that he always tries to create a hunger within the audience for his story.

“The pursuit to create hunger among the audience for your story kicks off creativity within you. I always try to create a hunger within the audience for my story and characters and that drives me to create something unique and appealing”, said the famous screenwriter.

He was addressing the film enthusiasts at a masterclass on the theme ‘The Master’s writing process’ on the sidelines of the 53rd International Film Festival of India in Goa on Monday, as reported by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.