‘Baap apne bache…': Sunny Deol on debate around nepotism; says he didn’t understand it at first

Sunny Deol is an actor who is not just known for the kind of roles he has done in his films but also for the way he has delivered some of the dialogues that have today become iconic. The son of veteran actor Dharmendra has it in his blood and family. His brothers Bobby Deol and Abhay Deol are also popular actors in the Hindi film industry. Finally, his younger son, Rajveer Deol has stepped into the industry with his debut movie Dono with Paloma Dhillon, the daughter of senior actress Poonam Dhillon. In an interview, Sunny Deol, who hails from a family of stars, spoke his mind on the debate around nepotism in the industry.

Sunny Deol on nepotism

Time and again, the Hindi film industry is blamed for promoting nepotism and being biased towards star kids. During an interview with The Lallantop, the Gadar 2 actor opened up on the debate and said that for the longest time, he didn’t understand what it actually meant. Sunny Deol said, “People keep talking about nepotism and I used to think what is this even?”

However, when he did, he found it vague. The Betaab actor thought that if a dad won’t think about his son’s future, then who will? He divulged, “Phir main baad mein sochne lag gaya, ki baap apne bache ke liye nahi karta, to kiske liye karta hai? Ye baat mujhe samajh mein nahi aati, chaahe jo bhi field mein ho. (I later thought that if a father will not support his child, then who will he support? I don’t understand this. It can be in any field.)” The actor further said that be it acting or any field, every father thinks about how to make his child’s life comfortable.

About Rajveer Deol’s movie Dono

Sunny Deol’s son Rajveer Deol’s debut movie Dono was released on 5 October. The romantic drama is also the debut movie of actor Paloma Dhillon, the daughter of Poonam Dhillon, and director Avnish S. Barjatya, the son of veteran filmmaker Sooraj R. Barjatya. The movie tells the tale of two strangers who fell in love on a backdrop of a destination wedding.

ALSO READ: Sunny Deol poses with sons Karan and Rajveer at Dono screening; Abhay Deol and others join: PICS