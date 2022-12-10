Baar Baar Dekho director Nitya Mehra shares an UNSEEN PIC of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif celebrated their first wedding anniversary on December 9.
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. Fans love them a lot. On December 9, the couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary. They celebrated this special day in an undisclosed destination. But kept their fans updated with pictures and videos on their social handle. However, Baar Baar Dekho director Nitya Mehra has shared an unseen picture of the couple. It looks like the picture was taken when they were dating.
Unseen picture:
Taking to her Instagram stories, Nitya shared a beautiful and romantic picture of Vicky and Katrina. Both are looking adorable together. In the picture, Katrina is seen keeping her hand on Vicky’s shoulder and both are looking at the camera. The director has captioned the picture as ‘to the bestest times await you’ ‘Love you my darlings’. To note, Nitya Mehra is the director of Baar Baar Dekho in which Katrina and Siddharth Malhotra were seen in the lead roles. Ram Kapoor and Sarika were seen in the supporting roles. The songs in the film were very popular.
Take a look at the picture here:
First wedding anniversary:
Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram handle and shared pictures with Katrina. He wrote, “Time flies… but it flies in the most magical way with you my love. Happy one year of marriage to us. I love you more than you can ever imagine!” Katrina Kaif also shared some unseen pictures and a video that shows Vicky dancing like a true Punjabi and wrote, "My Ray of Light Happy One Year …….."
Work front
Vicky Kaushal will next be seen in Govinda Naam Mera, co-starring Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. He also has Laxman Utekar's film with Sara Ali Khan, Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur and Anand Tiwari's untitled movie.
Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif will be seen alongside Salman Khan in Tiger 3. She also has Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi and a superhero movie by Ali Abbas Zafar.
