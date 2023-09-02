'Baat ka batangad ban gaya': Anil Sharma opens up about Uttam Singh's statement on Gadar 2 songs

After the release of Anil Sharma's directorial Gadar 2, it has received immense love and appreciation from fans. In fact, the audience was more than happy to witness the chemistry between Tara Singh (played by Sunny Deol) and Sakeena (played by Ameesha Patel) on screen. Recently, in an interview, Anil Sharma opened up about the statement made by music composer Uttam Singh over the usage of songs.

Anil Sharma opened up about Uttam Singh's statement

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Anil Sharma if he spoke to the veteran music composer Uttam Singh after his statement was out that said that he was not informed by the makers of Gadar 2 that they'll be using the songs of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.

Sharma said, "He never said anything like that. Bematlab ka media ne report kiya. He told me that he simply stated that he wasn’t asked before the songs were recreated.”

Moreover, the director also revealed that Uttam Singh came to his office and Anil made him hear the songs and also the background score of Gadar 2. He said, "Uttam ji had come to our office. I made him hear the songs and also the background score of Gadar 2. The rights rested with Zee Music Company. I spoke to them. Similarly, I used the song ‘Kisi Ki Muskurahaton Pe’. Did I speak to its music directors? No, I didn’t; I spoke to Saregama as they hold the rights. But baat ka batangad ban gaya. He’s feeling so guilty. He’s wondering ki yeh controversy kyun ho gayi? Woh sone jaise bahut hi achhe insaan hai.”

What was Uttam Singh's statement?

Speaking with Bombay Times, veteran music composer Uttam Singh said that the makers of Gadar 2 should have told him they were using his songs. Moreover, Singh claimed that not only his songs, but the whole film has the music background which he wrote for Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. "Maan mariyada bahut badi cheez hoti hai and Hindustan mein iska bahut value hai. Inhone na maan rakha, na mariyada rakkhi. Creative right bahut badi cheez hoti hai, duniya bhar mein, it is a big thing. This was very bad on the part of Anil Sharma," added Uttam Singh.

As of now, Gadar 2 is running too well at the box office and it turned out to be one of the biggest films for Sunny Deol.

ALSO READ: Anil Sharma unfazed by Ameesha Patel's Gadar 3 ultimatum; Says 'Unke kehne ya na kehne se kya hota hai?'