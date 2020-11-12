Baazigar clocks 27 years: Kajol shares a quirky video to mark the Shah Rukh Khan co starrer's milestone

Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Shilpa Shetty's crime thriller Baazigar has completed 27 years. Here's how Kajol has celebrated its milestone.

In the past few weeks, many popular Bollywood movies have reached completed their anniversaries and achieved new milestones. We can take the example of the and Kajol starrer Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge here that clocked 25 years sometime back. Among others that have achieved more or less similar milestones are movies like Mission Kashmir and Fashion. Now, yet another movie, Baazigar featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and in the lead roles, clocked 27 years.

Kajol is beyond elated over this achievement of the movie and has shared a post on Instagram to mark its anniversary. The actress has shared a short clipping of herself from the 1993 crime thriller in which she can be seen wearing a shimmery black outfit. The ageless beauty adds a rather humorous caption along with the video that reads, “My reaction when someone tries to out attitude me!” Netizens were all hearts for the actress as she shared this video on her handle.

Check out the post below:

For the unversed, Baazigar also happens to be Kajol’s first-ever commercial success. The movie directed by Abbas Mastan also proved to be a breakthrough role for Shah Rukh Khan. Moreover, it also is the first movie in which King Khan plays an antagonist. There is no denying this fact that it is still considered a cult classic in Bollywood. Both SRK and Kajol played the leads in many other movies later on but their stint in this contemporary thriller is still loved by millions.

Credits :Kajol Instagram

