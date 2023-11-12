Baazigar clocks 30 years: Kajol recalls meeting Shah Rukh Khan for 'first time'; pens heartfelt note

Abbas Mustan's 1993 thriller Baazigar, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Shilpa Shetty (in her debut film), was a major success of the year and continues to be appreciated by today's audience for its unique storyline and memorable songs. As the film marked 30 years since its release today, Kajol took to her social media handle to share a heartfelt post.

Kajol shares a heartfelt post as Baazigar turns 30

Today, as the Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Shilpa Shetty starrer cult classic film Baazigar clocked 30 years of its release, Kajol took to her X handle (formerly known as Twitter) and penned a heartfelt note along with sharing some memorable pictures.

Recalling how the film marked many firsts, Kajol wrote, “#Baazigar completes 30 years.. This set was a whole lot of firsts .. The first time I worked with Saroj Ji, the first time I met @iamsrk. The first time I met @The_AnuMalik… and me all of 17 when I started the film .. Abbas bhai and Mustan bhai actually treated me with all the indulgence of a favourite child. And how can I forget @therealXT, @iamjohnylever @TheShilpaShetty..So many good memories and unstoppable laughter .. To this day, every song and dialogue brings a huge smile to my face ..Just because .. #30YearsofBaazigar,” and added a smiley emoji. HAVE A LOOK:

Kajol shares a hilarious banter with her daughter Nysa

On her Instagram stories recently the Baazigar actress posted a playful note for her daughter Nysa, humorously advising her to manage her attitude. She also shared Nysa's clever response to her light-hearted sarcastic comment. She wrote, “I told my daughter to check her attitude and she looked at me and said, 'For complaints about attitude please contact the manufacturer.' Well played, well played.”

Work front of Kajol

After making her debut with Bekhudi, Kajol went on to feature in numerous films such as Dilwale, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, My Name Is Khan, Fanaa, and many others.

Following an eight-year break since their collaboration in Shah Rukh Khan's Dilwale, Kajol, and Kriti Sanon are set to reunite for the mystery thriller film Do Patti. Additionally, this project will serve as Kriti Sanon's debut as a producer.

