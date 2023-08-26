Baazigar, Maine Pyar Kiya lyricist Dev Kohli passes away at 80; funeral to be held today

Veteran lyricist of Hindi cinema, Dev Kohli passed away on August 26 at the age of 80. The funeral will be held today from 2 pm onwards at his home in Jupiter Apartment, Mumbai. The last rites will be performed at Oshiwara Crematorium, Jogeshwari West by 6 pm.

His close friends from the industry including Anu Malik, Anand Raaj Anand, Uttam Singh, and others will reportedly pay respect to the writer of the Pehla Pehla Pyaar song.

Dev Kohli was born in Pakistan’s Rawalpindi, and wrote around a hundred songs for Hindi films. He gave some of the hit Hindi songs including Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein, Maaye Ni Maaye, Aate Jaate Hanste Gaate, among several others.

The lyricist began his career in 1969 with the film Gunda.