Baba Ramdev on Deepika Padukone's JNU visit: She needs an adviser like me

Deepika Padukone has been getting severe criticism after her JNU visit. And now, Baba Ramdev has opened up on the same.

Bollywood actress has been at the receiving end ever since she stood in solidarity with JNU students post the violence which had taken place on January 5. Many BJP leaders and netizens slammed the actress. And now, Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev has opened on the same during a business-related visit in Indore. He said that the actress should take advice from him. Ramdev asked the actress to improve her 'political and social understanding'. He also added how she needs an adviser like him and

Maharashtra BJP leader Ashish Shelar had said she should not try to act like warrior Mastani as she does not have a real-life director behind her. Many even cancelled tickets of her movie Chhapaak which was released a few days after her JNU visit. Many claimed that her visit was only for the promotion of the movie while others including Bollywood celebs such as Anurag Kashyap and Richa Chadha lauded her move and said that she has spine and guts to do it even though she is a producer of Chhapaak.

The movie which is already running in theaters is getting mixed reviews and is getting a lukewarm response at the ticket windows. As we reported earlier the film received entertainment tax exemption in some states such as Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh among others. Post her JNU visit and the constant backlash, Deepika has been attending several events, however, she has not yet talked about it.

Credits :News 18

