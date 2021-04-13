Baba Sehgal’s father passes away; Musician asks fans to keep him in their prayers in tearful Instagram post

Baba Sehgal recently confirmed that his father had passed away this morning. He shared several memories with his father while announcing the tragic news.

King of Indian rap Baba Sehgal recently announced some very disturbing news. The musician took to Instagram just a few moments ago and revealed that his father had passed away. Sehgal shared several pictures with his late father and their beloved family.

Along with the photos, the crooner wrote: “Dad left us today early morning. Please keep him in your prayers. Stay safe & blessed.” You can see the heartfelt post here. While the whereabouts of his father’s passing has not been revealed as of yet, but stay tuned for updates. For now, our thoughts and prayers are with Baba Sehgal and his family who’s dealing with the loss.

On the professional front, back in July 2019, Sehgal took to his Twitter page and requested Bollywood to stop ruining old classics. He shared a post that read: "It’s time Bollywood stop recreating/remixing old classic film soundtracks. There’s no harm in creating a song but the quality, instrumentation and the output in doing so is sad and pathetic. Is it because there is no creativity left or is it because they want to encash on the popularity of the old song?"

He also mentioned that Bollywood has not become COPYWOOD and they should stop ruining and destroying the original song. He also requested the filmmakers and composers to tap the right talent in the industry.

