Baba Siddique Iftaar party INSIDE pics: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Shehnaaz Gill & others have a gala time

Like every year this year too Baba Siddique held an Iftaar party. One of the most-talked-about events during the holy month of Ramzan is this Iftaar party which was not being held in the past 2 years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Well, last night we saw a lot of big names from the Television and the Bollywood industry marking their presence at the party. From Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan to Shehnaaz Gill, Ankita Lokhande a lot of celebrities were spotted arriving for the party.

Although we gave you all a glimpse of all the celebs arriving at Baba Siddique’s Iftaar party, we now bring to you a list of all the inside pictures from the bash featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Sayani Gupta, Shehnaaz Gill and others. From relishing the yummy food to catching up with each other and posing for the pics, these celebs were having a gala time at the bash.

Check out the inside pictures:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Salman is currently working on the much-awaited Tiger 3. The movie happens to be the third instalment of the Tiger franchise and will also feature Katrina Kaif in the lead along with Emraan Hashmi playing the lead antagonist. Besides, Salman will also begin shooting for Sajid Nadiadwala’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali next year and will be having a grand entry scene in the movie.

Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Pathaan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The actor recently wrapped up the Spain schedule of the film and we bet fans cannot wait to see him rocking on the silver screen again.

