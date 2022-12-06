Babil Khan credits Irrfan for his acting skills, says he analysed and watched him

It has been over 2 years since popular Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away after his battle with colon cancer. He was best known for his works in films like Piku, Life of Pi, The Lunchbox, Paan Singh Tomar, and Slumdog Millionaire to name a few. Undoubtedly, Irrfan’s contribution to the film industry is cherished to date. In a hope to keep up with the legacy, Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan has entered the world of Bollywood. Babil has recently made his debut with the film Qala.

Directed by Anvita Dutt Guptan, Qala features Babil Khan and Tripti Dimri in pivotal roles. The film was released on Netflix on December 1.

This film has received wide-scale appreciation from film critics. Speaking about the journey of working on this film, Babil told the news agency PTI, “I don’t want to define myself because I am too young and inexperienced to know what I want or what I want to explore. I keep my mental state such that I am ready to adapt and explore… To see how I am changing, and growing. I am here to explore everything. I am too young to know what I want to do.”

Recalling working with his father Irrfan, Babil told PTI, “I was raised on a film set. I would visit him on sets of Thank You, Talvar. On Qarib Qarib Singlle, I was a camera intern, so I watched him closely.”

“Without knowing, your mind grasps experiences and it plays in a subconscious state. I would not say that I sat down and analysed him. I was learning just by watching him,” he added.