Babil Khan delves into his fashion choices; talks about connection with mom Sutapa Sikdar

Babil Khan is the son of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan and followed his footsteps to enter the world of acting with the Netflix movie Qala. While he has starred in a few projects including Friday Night Plan lately, he has also been making headlines for his out-of-box fashion sense. Recently, the actor discussed how he has been trolled for it and also elaborated on his relationship with his mother Sutapa Sikdar.

'I make these risky choices': Babil Khan on his fashion sense

From playing with vibrant colors to donning outfits with striking elements, the young actor has been experimental with his dressing sense and it has garnered varied public reactions. Recently, Khan addressed the same and noted how it has been happening as he indulges in ‘risky choices’.

Discussing the subject at length, Babil Khan was quoted in a report by Hindustan Times saying, “I am being lauded for it, no doubt, but I am being trolled a lot too because I make these risky choices. That’s what fashion is these days.”

He went on to delve into it further and said that one can get trolled not just for fashion, but for anything and everything. However, you need to take yourself seriously keeping ego aside, it can result in productivity and one can witness growth in art in that manner, added Khan.

Babil Khan delves on connection with mother Sutapa Sikdar

The young actor further discussed his relationship with his mother and stated how he stands nowhere in life without her. Stating how she stands as the most important woman in her life, he called her “the most powerful and artistically intelligent woman” he has seen in his life.

Discussing it at length, Khan further added, “Mumma helps me with everything. If I go to an event and everyone is pampering and calling me. I come back home, my mom sits me down and gives me 15 criticisms on how I can become better.”

The actor also noted how she always makes an effort to keep him grounded and said that her guidance stands out as the utmost important thing in his life.

