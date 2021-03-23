Babil Khan discovers the 'Book of Eli' he'd gifted to his ‘Greatest dad’ Irrfan; Shares acting notes with fans

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan, who passed away last year, is remembered till date by his ardent fans. His son Babil Khan has been sharing throwback pictures, videos of the late actor by keeping his memories alive. Right from his National School Drama (NSD) days to his throwback pictures, Babil always has something to offer to his fans. Today, Babil has dropped a major hint of him making his debut in Bollywood as he has shared an old book that he had gifted to his ‘greatest dad’.

Sharing the glimpse of the notebook, Babil Khan wrote, “I just found this book in Baba’s cupboard that I had given him when I was like 12 (he used to hate it when I used to call him ‘Dad’ but whilst puberty global westernisation was beginning to ripen) He had been writing notes on acting for me in it that I think he was going to teach me after film school, so I guess I have just found the ‘Book of Eli’. I’ll share with you the first few notes cause I want you to think I’m nice :-1. The intent - general but specific emotion like displacement, if you are unable to identify with a specific situation. 2. The text is holy in context eg. the woman in the man, self-pity, sexual politics, etc.”

He further added, “Follow the action of the text sincerely and the required emotion will arise - the intention of the lines are to tell a story and not to pass information. 4. Drama has to be created, it cannot be represented or portrayed like a fact.”

Take a look at the notebook here: