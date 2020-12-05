Babil Khan drops his amazing photos and netizens can’t believe his uncanny resemblance to Irrfan Khan

Babil Khan has dropped his candid pictures on Instagram and netizens think he bears an uncanny resemblance to his father and legendary actor Irrfan Khan.

The unfortunate demise of the legendary actor Irrfan Khan had left everyone heartbroken. Needless to say, he left a big void that can never be fulfilled. While everyone is struggling to come to terms with his death, his son Babil Khan keeps him alive in our hearts by sharing his throwback pictures on social media. To note, every time Babil drops his pictures, his striking resemblance to the late actor is simply unmissable. He often reminds us of his father. Speaking of this, he has shared a series of pictures wherein he bears an uncanny resemblance to his father.

Taking to his Instagram handle, he drops his pictures with different expressions. He captions the photos as “These pictures were taken by Jagan.” In the photos, he can be seen at his candid best. In one of the photos, Babil can be seen flashing a big smile while the other shows him sitting with his eyes closed. Interestingly, netizens were quick to take note of his resemblance to Irrfan Khan and flooded the comment section with their views. One wrote, “The second pic just looked like Irrfan sir.” Another said, “Deeto copy the great actor irfaan sir babil bhai.” One of the users commented, “Gosh, can see irfan resemblance in u.”

“Uncanny resemblance,” said another user.

Take a look at Babil Khan’s post:

On a related note, Babil often talks about missing his father by sharing his pictures on social media. Last month, he had penned a heartfelt note expressing the same and said he feels that the actor has gone for a “long shoot and will come back again.” He had written, “Ruh bankar milunga usko aasman mai kahi, pyaar dharti par farishto se kiya nahi jaata (I'll meet his soul someday, angels are not loved on earth). I still feel like you’ve gone for a long shoot, a long schedule underwater and you’ll come back to me, to the surface again.”

For the unversed, Irrfan died at the age of 53 after a long battle with cancer. He had undergone intensive treatment in the United Kingdom but succumbed to cancer.

