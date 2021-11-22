Babil Khan feels ‘Some things just never get old’ as he cheers dad Irrfan Khan's act in Tokyo Trial
The video is from Irrfan Khan's act in Tokyo Trial. The film is a Japanese four-part historical drama miniseries that depicts the International Military Tribunal for the Far East. The series was co-directed by Pieter Verhoeff and Rob W. King, and produced by Japanese public broadcaster NHK. The series stars Marcel Hensema, Jonathan Hyde, Paul Freeman, Stephen McHattie, Julian Wadham, Irrfan Khan, and Michael Ironside. Coming back to the video, Babil is seen cheering for his late dad as his video is being aired on television.
The video is captioned as ‘Some things just never get old eh?”. To note, Irrfan Khan played the role of Radhabinod Pal (Representing British India). Recently, he had shared a picture of his father’s grave.
Watch the video here:
On the work front, Babil is all set to make his acting debut with Qala alongside Tripti Dimri. The film will be produced by actor Anushka Sharma and Karnesh Sharma’s production house Clean Slate Filmz.
