Babil Khan feels ‘Some things just never get old’ as he cheers dad Irrfan Khan's act in Tokyo Trial

Babil Khan, son of late actor Irrfan Khan, is very close to his father. He often shares his pictures, videos on social media and makes his fans happy. Well, unfortunately, the actor is no more with us but his son Babil is keeping him alive in one way or another. Irrfan was one of the most celebrated actors of Bollywood. He left for his heavenly abode last year leaving behind a huge void. Babil today has shared another video of his late father on social media.

The video is from Irrfan Khan's act in Tokyo Trial. The film is a Japanese four-part historical drama miniseries that depicts the International Military Tribunal for the Far East. The series was co-directed by Pieter Verhoeff and Rob W. King, and produced by Japanese public broadcaster NHK. The series stars Marcel Hensema, Jonathan Hyde, Paul Freeman, Stephen McHattie, Julian Wadham, Irrfan Khan, and Michael Ironside. Coming back to the video, Babil is seen cheering for his late dad as his video is being aired on television.

The video is captioned as ‘Some things just never get old eh?”. To note, Irrfan Khan played the role of Radhabinod Pal (Representing British India). Recently, he had shared a picture of his father’s grave.