Babil Khan gets nostalgic as he shares throwback picture of Irrfan Khan & Sutapa Sikdar

It’s been a year of Irrfan Khan passing away. The actor, who is known for his performance in Hindi films, left for the heavenly abode last year. Well, after his demise, family members are still finding it difficult to cope up especially his son Babil Khan. He is often seen sharing throwback pictures of his father either with family members or with his mother. He was very close to him and still gets nostalgic sometimes. Today, also he shared another gem photo of the late actor with his wife Sutapa Sikdar.

Sharing the picture on his official Instagram handle, the upcoming actor did not write anything for the caption but the picture was enough to speak about it. In the photo, Irrfan and his wife Sutapa are seen engrossed in some serious talks. His wife is looking at the mobile while the late actor stares at his wife. They are sitting in a café. As soon he shared the picture, fans started commenting. One of the fans wrote, “What a moment.we are always miss you sir.”

Another writes, “Oh my heart this is emotion for me my legend you live in my heart.” Recently, he had shared another family picture and wrote, “Dropping his joy here for his fans because it has been a while.”

On the work front, Babil is all set to make his acting debut with Qala alongside Tripti Dimri. The film will be produced by actor and Karnesh Sharma’s production house Clean Slate Filmz.

