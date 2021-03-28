Babil Khan hits back after 7 journos ask him if he was 'high' at award show: Will use that look, make millions.

Babil Khan revealed that at least seven journalists at the award show asked him if he was "high" due to the "shape of his eyes". Read on to know more.

Babil Khan stepped into his late father Irrfan's shoes and walked the red carpet at the recently concluded 66th Filmfare Awards. The legendary actor was awarded posthumous recognition at the ceremony and Babil as well as his mum Sutapa Sikdar were in attendance. While Babil has earlier walked the red carpet at several events with his father, the young gun was doing it solo for the very first time.

While it was an exhilarating night for Babil, it also came with its own set of challenges. Taking to his Instagram Story, Babil revealed that at least seven journalists at the award show asked him if he was "high". Talking about the unpleasant experience, Babil hit back at the press and sarcastically said thank you.

He wrote, "Just wanted to share with y'all that I attended the Filmfare Awards yesterday and 7 journalists asked me if I was high just because of the shape of my eyes. Well done guys. Great inquisitive research that you have conducted because I have been pure natural since I left university."

He went on to add, "Really good job. You made me feel so nice by telling me that my natural face looked like I was high. Thank you so much for that. I will use that look and make millions in Bollywood."

Take a look at Babil Khan's post:

Ayushmann Khurrana presented Irrfan's awards to Babil and wrote a heartfelt note as he met the young chap for the first time.

