Babil Khan misses his abba Irrfan every day, shares a pic of his grave; PHOTO

Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan is quite active on social media. Ever since Irrfan Khan has left for his heavenly abode, his son Babil Khan has made sure to keep his legacy alive by sharing some wonderful pictures of his late father. Babil never misses a moment to remember his dad and makes sure to share it with his fans and followers so that even they get to remember the late actor in their memories. Today yet again the star kid took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of his father’s graveyard.