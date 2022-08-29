Babil Khan opens up on auditioning for Qala after dad Irrfan Khan's death: 'I was broken and vulnerable'

Irrfan Khan was one of the most talented actors in Bollywood. Although, he is not with us anymore but his memories and his films will be etched in our lives forever. His son Babil Khan who often makes sure to keep the legacy of his father alive on social media is soon going to make his acting debut with Qala. The film helmed by Anvia Dutt will also star Tripti Dimri, Swastika Mukherjee and Amit Sial in pivotal roles. During a media interaction, the budding actor opened up on dealing with dad Irrfan Khan’s death and coming on board for this film at the same time.

Elaborating on how he came on board with Qala, Babil Khan said that one of his close friends has been an assistant to Anvita and even before he read the script, Babil wanted to do the film. Babil further added that he never had second thoughts about it and was ready to audition. It was during the same time Irrfan Khan had passed away and he was broken and vulnerable but according to Babil the production house made him feel so safe.

Director Anvita Dutt too was all praise for Babil and has shared that Babil Khan has a very amazing screen presence. She added that he was simply beautiful and incredible. Anvita recalled the time when she first met Babil at a party when he was just 14 and really found him interesting. “When we were auditioning for Jagan, we tested many boys. Some very interesting but we weren’t getting the right fit. The friend that he mentioned, she casually asked whether I want to test Babil. I didn’t know he was into acting. I knew he was studying films and wanted to be a cinematographer,” added the director.

During his recent interview with GQ, Babil admitted that nepotism in Bollywood is real and that he got the role in Qala because of his lineage to some extent. Babil also stated that he is grateful for all the opportunities coming his way which wouldn’t have been there without the privilege and that he would have been a rank outsider.

