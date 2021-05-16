Babil Khan pens heartwarming post for mother Sutapa; Regrets for being ‘Temperamental’

Babil Khan promises his mother to take care of her all his life and even apologizes for not doing so till now. He shared a picture of her on Instagram.

Late actor Irfan Khan’s son Babil Khan is very active on social media. He has found digital platforms the best medium to share his feelings and after his father’s demise, he is always sharing throwback memories of him. His Instagram feed is filled with such pictures but this time, he has written a heartwarming post for his mother Sutapa. He has apologized to her for being temperamental and also mentioned that she was the one who took care of him always.

Sharing a beautiful picture of his mother, he writes, “The one and only. My only one. I’m so temperamental, I regret. She’s there for me, you know? The only one. No one gives a fuck about me, truly, except my mumma. I love you so much, I’m sorry for the pain. In the closing chapters of our book; selfishly, I want to be the one to take care of you.” Fans also dropped comments on the post and praised him for speaking the truth.

The Hindi Medium actor died last year after a two-year battle with cancer. On his first anniversary, his son shared a picture of his father building a table and wrote that nobody will ever be able to replace him.

On the work front, the budding actor is all set to make his acting debut. He will be seen in the film titled Qala. The drama will have Bulbbul star Triptii Dimri. The film will be produced by actress and Karnesh Sharma’s production house Clean Slate Filmz.

Also Read: Babil Khan reveals why he stopped sharing memories of Irrfan Khan: I’m perplexed and a little hurt

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Babil Khan Instagram

Share your comment ×