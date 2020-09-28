Babil Khan pours his heart out in a note to Irrfan Khan: I pray for you, our farmers, in our self-illusiveness

Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan took to his Instagram handle and shared an emotional letter along with a few throwback pictures in the memory of late actor.

Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan recently returned to London where he is attending a film school. Over the past few months, he has been sharing photos and videos of his late father. A few days back, he also faced a backlash for showing support to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who has been accused of sexual assault by actor Payal Ghosh. Today, Babil took to his Instagram and shared an emotional open letter along with a few throwback pictures addressing his father.

Babil wrote in his post, “I’m working Baba. You pushed through demons, up in your feelings, no one gets it, no? I’d give every cell in my presence to remember your skin, My spinal chord will rotate and my soul can implode, in a search to feel you close, I wish I would have known how it feels to end, so I can begin. Why are you surprised? It’s the job of the Politician to choose to lie, and when I’m bleeding, I know, sleep is just death being shy. I pray for you, our farmers, in our self-illusiveness we thought we were better, I hope we can surrender. I hope we find a way. I miss you India. (No political comments please, this is not a political expression.)”

Have a look at Babil Khan’s latest post here:

Recently, Babil’s mother Sutapa Sikdar has also shared an adorable photo wherein the mother-son duo are seen hugging each other at the Mumbai International airport. It seems to have been captured right before Babil jetted off to London. Her caption read, “You have seen them grow and then they go. ‘Travel and tell no one, live a true love story and tell no one, live happily and tell no one, people ruin beautiful things.’ #kahlil Gibran#unconditionallove.”

