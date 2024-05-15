Babil Khan recalls blowing up his date recently; reveals girl did not want to see him again: 'Always been a lonely kid'

Late actor Irrfan Khan's son, Babil Khan, has carved a niche for himself in the industry. With breakthrough roles in Qala and The Railway Men, the actor has risen to fame. Netizens also praise him and show love for his gentle and kind behavior, often calling him a very down-to-earth person.

Babil Khan talks about his recent date

In an interview with Cosmopolitan, Babil opened up about his recent date and revealed that he couldn't spend any time with her as they had gone to watch a play and people kept approaching him for pictures. He explained that he engaged with them because he disliked refusing. Consequently, towards the end of the evening, he inquired if she would like to meet again, to which she responded negatively, expressing disappointment at not having seen him much that day.

He reflected that such situations were inevitable in their chosen profession and said that the sacrifices required. Despite external perceptions of glamour, he emphasized the difficulty of sacrificing personal desires for moments with loved ones and oneself.

Babil Khan on viewing fame

Babil Khan expressed that he has always enjoyed connecting with people, describing himself as an "introverted extrovert." He explained that when he is alone, he prefers solitude, but in social situations, he appears outgoing despite being inherently shy. He shared his love for engaging in conversations with others but expressed concerns about maintaining genuine connections when meeting numerous people.

He expressed a desire to preserve his genuine interest in others despite increasing attention. Khan admitted to enjoying attention on a personal level due to his past experiences of loneliness. However, he noted that handling it was becoming more challenging. He recounted a recent date experience, mentioning that it didn't go well and the person didn't want to meet him again.

Babil Khan on the work front

Babil Khan was recently seen in Shiv Rawail’s historical drama TV miniseries The Railway Men with R. Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyenndu, Juhi Chawla Mehta, and many others. Currently, he is filming for Shoojit Sircar's upcoming film titled The Umesh Chronicles with Amitabh Bachchan.

