Babil Khan recalls heartwarming moment with father Irrfan Khan; says 'I don’t laugh like that anymore'

Irrfan Khan was one of the most loved and prolific actors in Bollywood. His unfortunate demise in the year 2020 left the entire nation shocked. His son, Babil Khan happens to be one of the most loved star kids in Bollywood. He frequently posts old pictures, touching stories, and cherished moments with his late father Irrfan Khan. Babil stepped into acting through the Netflix movie Qala, which came out on December 1, 2022. While many the comparisons of his acting skills to that of his late father, Irrfan Khan are inevitable, the young actor has maintained a stance that he is not trying to be like his father and wants to sustain his own individuality as an artist in the industry. He will be next seen in the upcoming Netflix film Friday Night Plan.

Babil Khan talks about his father Irrfan Khan

During a chat with The Indian Express, the actor opened up about the time his father was admitted in the hospital in London for his cancer treatement. He said, “It was peak cancer treatment. We were in London, Baba was living there.”

Babil, was asked if he could place readers in a room when all the four members of his family would have been together. He replied saying, “If you sat in that room, you would not know that Baba was a cancer patient. That was the beauty of Mumma, her treatment towards Baba, and Baba’s reciprocation to that. I can never successfully place you in that room, because the conversations were so instinctive and so spontaneous that if I tried to do so, it wouldn’t be spontaneous.”

Speaking about sharing a laugh or two with his late father, Babil opened up after a little pause, “A laughter that I have not experienced ever since he passed away. I used to laugh my heart out, I don’t laugh like that anymore. That’s such a strange thing. When you lose somebody you laugh with, you don’t ever laugh the same. But instead of placing you in our room with my narration, I’d like to offer you an invitation to come. Baba is not there, but Mumma is there, so am I and my brother. And we are very nice.”

About his upcoming film Friday Night Plan

The film Friday Night Plan stars Babil Khan and Amrith Jayan in the lead roles along with the special appearance of Juhi Chawla essaying the role of their mother. The film promises to take you through a rollercoaster of emotions that will leave you feeling warm and fuzzy inside. It tells a story of finding oneself and the importance of having someone by your side. The film also stars Medha Rana, Aadhya Anand, and Ninad Kamath in important roles. Friday Night Plan is a movie directed by Vatsal Neelakantan, and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Kassim Jagmagia, and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment. The film will be available for streaming on Netflix from September 1st.

