Babil Khan remembers Baba Irrfan building a table, writing journals during chemo: Nobody can ever replace him

On his death anniversary, Babil Khan took to social media to pen a note for his 'baba' Irrfan Khan. Recalling his 'last days of evolution' during his chemo in London, Babil shared sweet memories of his father as he remembered him.

A year has passed since the demise of legendary star Irrfan Khan and yet, the void remains for his fans, friends, family and loved ones. The prolific actor and even more loved human being left his mark on people's hearts. On his death anniversary today, son, Babil Khan has now penned a note on social media where he expressed how the legacy that the actor left 'can never be replaced.' Further, Babil even shared a photo of the late actor from his chemotherapy days and showed everyone how Irrfan found joy in a simple thing such as building his own table or writing his journals.

Sharing a note, Babil expressed that he is yet to find the pure joy in doing simple things like writing journals, building a table like his father in his chemotherapy days. Sharing a photo of Irrfan Khan from those days, Babil remembered his baba and wrote, "Chemo burns you from the inside, so to find joy in the simple things, like building your own table to write your own journals. There is a purity, I have not yet discovered. There is a legacy that has already been concluded by my Baba himself. A full stop.

Take a look at Irrfan's photo from Chemo days:

Further, expressing how his father's legacy cannot be taken over, Babil penned how much he misses Irrfan. He added "Nobody can ever replace him. Nobody will ever be able to. To the greatest best friend, companion, brother, father, I ever had and ever will have. I love you so much, for the rest of this chaos we are choosing to call life. I miss you, more than all that shah-Jahan/mumtaz stuff; I would have built a space monument that could have taken us to the furthest parts of a blackhole singularity you were always intrigued by, but I would have been there with you Baba, and we could have gone together, hand in hand. (Exploring the last mysteries)"

Babil even shared a photo of Irrfan's note on a book's first page where he penned his thoughts in the 'last stages of evolution.' In his own handwriting, Irrfan penned a note about his 'life in London' on June 25th 2018. Sharing the photo of his baba's handwritten note, Babil wrote, "Need I say much? My Baba, last stages of evolution."

Take a look at Irrfan's handwritten note:

Irrfan's legacy is being remembered on his first death anniversary on social media. Fans have been pouring tributes to the late actor and many have still not come to terms with the loss of the legendary actor. Irrfan passed away on April 29, 2020. The actor underwent treatment for a neuroendocrine tumour in London prior to his demise. The actor was last seen on the big screen in Angrezi Medium that came out in 2020. His son Babil and wife Sutapa Sikdar often remember him with sweet anecdotes and memories related to his life and share photos on social media.

