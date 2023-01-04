Babil Khan remembers dad Irrfan with a happy throwback picture ahead of his birth anniversary

Late actor Irrfan Khan 's son Babil Khan recently made his acting debut with Qala alongside Tripti Dimri . The film was released on an OTT platform. Babil received an overwhelming response from the audience. People were seen praising his acting skills. Amid enjoying praises from fans, Babil took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture of his parents Irrfan, Sutapa Sikdar and brother Ayaan. Along with the picture, he penned an emotional note as he remembered his late father.

In the throwback picture, Sutapa is seen sitting in between her husband and their son. All of them have sported winter outfits. They are seen enjoying a scenic view during one of their trips. Ahead of Irrfan's birth anniversary, Babil remembered him with a special note. He also wished his Instagram family a happy New Year. His post read, "2023: Happy new year to aap sabh. It’s baba’s birthday in 3 days. Let us refine ourselves. Let us stop, reflect and recognise ourselves. Let us understand the voids that built these walls between you and I, allow me to love you and let us unify ourselves. Let us come together this year. Let’s be one big family." Have a look:

Soon after he shared the post, his friends and fans of the late actor were seen dropping sweet comments. Paresh Rawal's son Aditya Rawal dropped a red heart emoji. A fan commented, "While watching QALA saw the reflection of Irrfan Sir in your eyes..felt as if his presence was there; it was truly magical." Another fan commented, "He was , he is and he will always be a legend. his mind worked beautifully always."

Irrfan Khan's demise

The noted actor, who impressed everyone with his solid acting chops, passed away in April 2020. The news of his demise shocked the entire nation. His last rites were performed by his immediate family members due to the pandemic. Recently, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Babil talked about going through difficult times after his dad's demise. He said, "It was difficult to accept myself and to be like yes to accept your flaws. And to understand that who you were when baba was there. The protection that baba gave me which was gone suddenly. I got really scared, very scared and so that’s why it was extremely difficult."

Irrfan was last seen in Angrezi Medium co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Radhika Madan and Deepak Dobriyal.