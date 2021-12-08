Babil Khan remembers Irrfan Khan with a love filled throwback pic and a thoughtful caption

Irrfan was one of the most talented actors in Bollywood who had won millions of hearts with his impressive acting chops. He aced the art of bringing some of the complex characters alive on the big screen flawlessly. While it was a treat to watch him onscreen, his demise in April 2020 came as a big jolt not just to his family but also to his massive fan following. Interestingly, Irrfan’s elder son Babil Khan often treat fans with beautiful throwback pics of his late father.

Keeping up with this trajectory, Babil has shared yet another stunning pic of his parents Irrfan and Sutapa Sikdar. In the pic, which was clicked during a flight, Irrfan was seen wearing a bottle green jacket with a white shirt and sported a nerdy look. On the other hand, Sutapa was resting her head on Irrfan’s shoulder and the couple was all smiles as they posed for a selfie. Babil Khan captioned the image as, “My dreams are stirred in the smell of sand, after the last monsoon rain. I’ve kept my wounds open for you, for I’m afraid that scars can lie and I sure have learnt to feign. Looking for a painting in the cigarette stains between your fingertips and a memory in the fumes of butane. You lit yourself on fire, you burned yourself away. Your ashes healed the soil, now in the wind, you play”.

Meanwhile, Naseeruddin Shah had recently spoken about Irrfan’s demise and stated that the late actor knew that death was approaching him. Talking about the same, the veteran actor stated, “That was a unique thing because Irrfan knew for about two years that it was going to happen. I spoke to him several times over the phone even when he was in the hospital in London. It was amazing and it was a real lesson how he dealt with it. He would say: ‘I am observing death approaching me and how many people get that opportunity? To be able to see this grim reaper coming towards you and you are almost welcoming him.”