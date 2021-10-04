Babil Khan remembers late father Irrfan with a beautiful throwback pic from his childhood

Irrfan Khan’s unfortunate demise on April 29 last year was one of the most unfortunate incidents in Bollywood. The legendary actor had passed away post a long battle with cancer. And while it has been over a year since Irrfan has breathed his last, his loved ones and his fans continue his presence. Amid this, his elder son Babil Khan, who is quite active on social media, often treats fans with adorable throwback pics of his father. Keeping up with this trajectory, Babil once again took the social media by a storm as he shared a beautiful pic with Irrfan.

Taking to Instagram, Babil went down the memory lane and shared a pic from his childhood days. Apparently, this pic was clicked when Irrfan was shooting for his 2003 release Maqbool. In the pic, Irrfan was seen dressed in a black kurta while Babil who looks like his father’s replica was holding on to him and looked irresistibly cute in his white kurta. He captioned the image as, “Maqbool ke bambi ke kisne haath dala?”

Earlier, Babil had made the headlines when he had posted a screenshot of his chat window with his father and said that he was deleting old and unnecessary chats from his WhatsApp when he chanced upon these messages. Sharing the post, Irrfan’s son wrote, “This was intense on a level I could not explain. I was deleting unnecessary chats from my WhatsApp and I found this. For f**k’s sake. I was almost about to text him back just for the thrill of feeling like “mera bhai idhar hi hai mere saath.”

