Babil Khan responds to comparisons with dad Irrfan Khan: 'Who will step into my shoes?

Late Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan was a gem of the Bollywood industry and has delivered various hits ever since his career commenced in the industry. However, he passed away in 2020 unfortunately, and with that, Bollywood too lost its gem. But after his son Babil Khan made his acting debut with Qala in 2021, it has left Babil as well as Irrfan’s fans elated. While Babil Khan is supremely talented, he recently addressed the issues of being compared to his dad, nepotism and how his confidence would get affected if he doesn’t earn a role based on his abilities.



Babil Khan reacts to nepotism and the importance of ‘earning’ a movie



In an interview with Filmygyan, Babil said that nepotism is his “grey area” and stated that he is not a star kid but just the Piku actor’s son. “Main star kid nahi hoon Irrfan ka beta hoon. I have to earn the role and after earning, I have to deliver it as well,” (I am not a star kid but Irrfan’s son). Talking about nepotism, he further said that it is important for him to earn a role because otherwise it would impact his self confidence and self belief. Furthermore, he conveyed that he would prefer it that way to realise that he has earned a role.

Talking about privileges of being the superstar’s son, he said that though they do exist, the nature of privileges is different. “Being Irrfan’s son, privilege is different. I can walk up to his friends so I get to learn a lot. That is my biggest privilege. I can call Pankaj Tripathi sir and say that I need voice training,” stated Babil.



Babil Khan opens up on being compared with his father



While discussing how he is constantly compared with his father and actor Irrfan Khan, Babil said that he does not believe in the comparisons and he is not willing to step into his father’s shoes. “Mere bhi to joote hain bhai (laughter) to main unme kab paon daalunga agar unke joote pehenne lagunga to? (I also have my own shoes so if I step into his shoes, when will I step into mine?)." He further added that he is not attempting in any way to replicate or mimic the Life in a Metro actor, and being his son gets reflected through his genes and experiences.



Babil Khan’s work front



After stepping into the film industry with Netflix’s Qala, Babil can be seen in another Netflix project, Friday Night Plan which was released on September 1st.



