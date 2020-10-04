Babil Khan reveals he celebrates Irrfan by listening to The Beatles & The Doors as he shares UNSEEN pic

On Sunday, Babil Khan, who is currently abroad, took to Instagram to share an unseen photo of his father Irrfan Khan holding him close as an infant.

It has been almost six months since the demise of Irrfan Khan, but the actor's work, photos or videos still manage to stir up emotions on social media. A few of those photos are usually the ones shared by his older son Babil Khan or his wife Sutapa Sikdar. On Sunday, Babil, who is currently abroad, took to Instagram to share an unseen photo of his father holding him close as an infant.

Sharing the picture, Babil wrote about death and even revealed how he celebrates Irrfan. Babil's caption read, "Death is painful for the living, for those dearest to your heart, but you taught me that death is only the beginning. So I’m here celebrating your life in my mind, divine bitter-sweetness."

Adding, "I was listening to ‘The Beatles’ then you got me obsessed with ‘The Doors’ and we used to sing along. I sing those songs still now, I feel you then."

Check out the photo shared by Babil below:

Recently, Babil also gave his followers a glimpse of Irrfan's tombstone and grave. "Baba liked it wild, Ayaan is staying strong :* mamma recently wrote about the wilderness around when some of his fans were worried that it looked unkempt, I need you to understand, he always always wished to be surrounded by the grass and the plants and the trees. Waste and plastic is always removed from that wilderness," Babil had penned down.

ALSO READ: Sutapa Sikdar weighs in on Insider & Outsider debate: B town couldn’t do s*** about Irrfan's Hollywood offers

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×