Babil Khan reveals he went into ‘depression’ after his father Irrfan’s demise: That time, Mum was the strength

In a recent chat, Babil Khan recalled his bond with his father Irrfan Khan. He even shared how he coped with his father Irrfan Khan’s death and said, ‘I lost my bestest friend’.

Irrfan Khan, one of the finest actors of Bollywood, passed away on April 29, 2020, after a two-year battle with a neuroendocrine tumour. Since his death, the late actor’s son Babil Khan has been giving insight into how the family has been coping up with the Piku actor’s demise. He often shares late actor’s pictures and videos on his Instagram and has said that he misses his bestest friend. Both father and son had a close relationship. And today, one year after the actor’s death, his son revealed that he went into depression post his demise.

In an interview with The Times of India, Babil said, “After he passed I was initially okay and dealing with things very calmly. My mother was surprised to see me. But two days after his death, I almost crashed and went into a deep deep depression. I don’t have words to explain how much pain I was feeling. I did not have the wish to get up and was very suicidal. I did not want to live anymore and used to struggle a lot.”

The budding actor went ahead and talked about how his mother helped him in dealing with this all. “It is because of my mother I was able to overcome. She was the strength,” he added. He also said that his father (Irrfan Khan) was very dedicated to his children and would always be there for them. “Me and my father were best friends and I was very close to him,” he said.

Meanwhile, the late actor’s son is all set to make his acting debut. He has started shooting for his film titled Qala. The drama will have Bulbbul star Triptii Dimri opposite Babil Khan.

