Babil Khan reveals his mother Sutapa Sikdar had 17 pages of criticism for Irrfan Khan for THIS reason

After starting his acting journey with the movie Qala, Babil Khan's latest is the Yash Raj Films web series, The Railway Men. In a recent conversation, the actor mentioned that his mother, Sutapa Sikdar, plays a significant role as his critic. He also shared that his mother even provided feedback to his father, the late actor Irrfan Khan's award-winning performance in the 2012 movie Paan Singh Tomar.

During a recent interaction with Humans of Bombay, Babil Khan spoke about his mother and revealed that she is quite critical. For instance, when she watched his father, late actor Irrfan Khan's Paan Singh Tomar, she had 17 pages of criticism. So, he can't be in the room when his mom is watching his film. He said, “My mom is very critical. Like, when she saw papa’s Paan Singh Tomar, she had 17 pages of criticism. So, I can’t stay in the room where mom is watching my film.”

During the talk, Babil discussed his perspective on love and his parents' relationship. He mentioned that his understanding of love is to embrace the inherent equality between him and the other person. When asked if he observed a similar dynamic between his parents while growing up, he mentioned that his parents were the best of friends, but his father was often occupied with work, and his mother was consistently there for him.

He said, “My parents were the bestest friends in the world, but baba was way too busy and mom was always with me. So, I didn’t see the physical affection growing up, but I saw the respect that they had as best friends.”

About Babil Khan’s The Railway Men

In The Railway Men, Babil portrays the character of a trainee locomotive pilot. Directed by Shiv Rawail, the series features Kay Kay Menon, Divyenndu Sharma, and R Madhavan in pivotal roles. The storyline revolves around the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy, a devastating incident that claimed the lives of over 2,000 individuals and had severe repercussions on more than 600,000 workers and residents in the vicinity.

