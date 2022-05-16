Babil Khan reveals his motivation to endure torment of being in industry; Posts childhood pic with Irrfan Khan

Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan is all set to take his legacy ahead by stepping in as an actor. The star kid often takes to his Instagram handle to share pictures and videos from his sets as he is busy shooting for his projects day and night. Ever since Irrfan passed away Babil also makes sure to share some old hidden gems featuring the late actor for his fans and today is no different. He shared a couple of pictures where we can see both Irrfan and Sutapa from their early marriage days with a baby Babil.

In the first picture that Babil Khan has shared on his Instagram handle, we can see a pregnant Sutapa busy writing something. In the next picture, we can see Irrfan Khan in the middle of a conversation holding baby Babil who is curiously looking in the same direction as his father. In the third picture, we can see the late actor playing with baby Babil who is trying to pull his father’s nose. Sharing these pictures, Babil wrote, “The motivation to endure the torment of being in this industry is stubborn because it’s beyond personal desires.”

A few days back, Babil celebrated his birthday and mom Sutapa took to Instagram and shared several pictures featuring Irrfan Khan with a young Babil. In one photo the Piku actor is seen holding his son in his arms, while in another, the father and son duo are seen napping together. Sharing the pictures on the ‘gram, Sutapa penned down a sweet note, expressing her love on Babil’s 24th birthday.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Babil is all set to make his acting debut in Bulbbul director Anvita Dutt’s Qala. He will be sharing screen space with Tripti Dimri. He also has Shiv Rawail’s The Railway Men alongside R. Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, and Divyendu.

ALSO READ: I am not ready to move on: Babil Khan shares an emotional post on Irrfan Khan’s death anniversary