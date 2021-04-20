Babil Khan reveals why he stopped sharing memories of Irrfan Khan: I’m perplexed and a little hurt

Babil Khan took to his Instagram handle to reveal why he doesn't post pictures of his father Irrfan Khan anymore. Take a look.

Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan is all set to make his acting debut with 'Qala' starring opposite Bulbbul actress Triptii Dimri. The star kid has been actively posting memories of his father on his social media handle. Last year, the legendary actor succumbed to a rare cancer at the age of 53. The internationally renowned star’s death shocked the Bollywood industry and thousands of people mourned his demise online. Babil had been posting never-seen-before photos of his father on his Instagram handle.

However, since quite some time the star kid refrained from sharing any memory. Due to which, a concerned fan asked him in the comments of one of his posts when he will share photos of his father. To which, Babil gave a detailed explanation. He said he loved posting photos of him for all his fans to see, however, he used to get “DMs” from people who trolled him for “using” the actor to gain “clout”. He further elaborated on how hurt he was over the accusations and explained that he doesn’t need to gain attention. “I’m perplexed and a little hurt tbh” he said. Babil also added that he would share pictures with him when it’s the right time. He also shared a screenshot of the note and posted it on his Insta story.

Take a look at Babil Khan’s Instagram post:

Earlier today, Amitabh Bachchan took to his Twitter handle and praised Babil’a debut film, Qala. The actor showered praises, support and words of encouragement for the film’s director Anvita Dutt Guptan.

