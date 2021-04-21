Babil Khan says he wishes to work with Amitabh Bachchan in a heartfelt post: I will make Baba’s fans proud

Babil Khan took to his Instagram handle to share an unseen photo of his father Irrfan Khan hugging Amitabh Bachchan. Take a look.

Irrfan Khan’s Babil Khan has been very active on his social media recently. The star kid often shares memories of his father. Ever since the renowned actor passed away last year, battling a rare form of cancer, Babil has been keeping his fans updated with old pictures of him. Babil is all prepped to make his acting debut Qala alongside Tripti Dimri which is produced by actor and Karnesh Sharma’s production house Clean Slate Filmz.

The star kid took to his Instagram handle to pen a beautiful message for the late actor’s fans. He posted a photo of his father hugging Amitabh Bachchan. In the caption, he explained how he easily gets hurt and throws a tantrum. For the unversed, Babil recently opened up about getting trolled for posting his father’s photos. “Baba’s fans are full of kindness and warmth so let’s ignore the hate” he said. He continued by saying that through patience and hard work, he’ll make his father’s fans proud. At the end of his message, he also added, “And one day to work with you sir @amitabhbachchan.”

Take a look at the post:

Meanwhile, Big B took to his Twitter handle to shower love on Babil's first film, Qala. The actor also praised the writer and director of the OTT film Anvita Dutt Guptan. The superstar had shared a short clip from the film and wrote, “Anvita ji.. Wishing all the very best.. looking quite different .. good to see the making as well.."

Also Read| Babil Khan reveals why he stopped sharing memories of Irrfan Khan: I’m perplexed and a little hurt

Credits :Babil Khan Instagram

Share your comment ×