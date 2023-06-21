Babil Khan says Irrfan 'loved being a father more than being an actor' as he drops heartfelt post; Fans REACT

Irrfan Khan was one of the most loved actors in Bollywood. His unfortunate demise in 2020 left the entire nation shocked. Every now and then, his son Babil Khan and his wife Sutapa Sikdar keep sharing interesting anecdotes on social media. On Wednesday morning, Babil, who made his acting debut in 2022, took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture of his late father. Along with it, he penned a long note remembering Irrfan.

Babil Khan remembers his father Irrfan Khan

Babil is often seen expressing love for his father through his priceless posts. In the latest one, the budding actor revealed how Irrfan 'loved being a father more than being an actor'. He said that he misses the Piku actor's laughter. His note read, "Those eyes that watch a validation which you have already explored to spiritually absorb through internal means rather than the external illusions of self-worth, i’d blame your stubborn determination of committing a lifetime to transcending from innate survival instincts to a journey engraved in cultivating your creative ‘intuitions’, through means greater than 'understanding and intellect', and yet in your actions towards the compulsion of celebrity you were truthfully eager to live your/the physical experience of the very ironic phenomenon; as if even with the awareness of what was going to happen, you believed in the uncertainties of the known."

Babil continued, "And that for me is the seemingly unachievable mantle I want to hold in relation to the craft of acting; to be aware that a story might have a systematically planned narrative but the magic is the ability to create (through surrender) within the mechanics of artificiality, I want that enlightenment of process so dear in my palms. I miss when you used to look at Ayaan and I with that glint in your eye as if nothing else existed, even after you had achieved more than a man could ask from himself, just in those moments I realised you loved being a father more than being an actor, and imagine that after being the best actor in the world. It makes me feel like I didn’t value your concern enough. I miss our laughter baba."

Babil's heartfelt post left his fans emotional. They were seen reacting to his post with warm comments. A fan wrote, "He would be so proud of you Babil. I wanna see you thrive in this industry just like your baba did. He was an amazing actor he still is for sure." Another fan wrote, "your sadness saddens me. We all miss him so much."

Meanwhile, Babil made his debut with Qala alongside Triptii Dimri. Next, he will be seen in a series titled The Railway Men.

