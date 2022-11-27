Babil Khan says it's against his 'values' to use father Irrfan Khan's name for his career; Here's why

Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan is all set to make his debut with the upcoming film Qala, which is slated to release on Netflix. It also stars Tripti Dimri, Swastika Mukherjee, Neer Raao, Avinash Raj Sharma, and Ashish Singh. The show is directed by Anvita Dutt and produced under Anushka Sharma's brother Karnesh Sharma's Clean Slate Filmz. Qala will stream on Netflix on December 1, 2022. Ahead of its release, Babil, in a recent interview talked about how he doesn't have the advantage of being Irrfan's son. Babil Khan on nepotism

Talking to Hindustan Times, Babil said that is because it is against his values to use his father’s name for his career. He said that he does not think that his mother can ever up the phone and ask for a favour. Babil said that he has to go and give auditions or else would get such a thrashing at home. "That is our sanskaar. There is no possibility of breaking that. Even now, I am giving auditions and I get rejected a lot. Even today, if there is an audition I really want to crack and I mess it up, she will be so angry at me. But she will never pick up the phone and say, ‘kara do isko (let him do it)’. That is against our values," he added.

Babil Khan on comparing himself to Irrfan Khan's legacy Further, Babil revealed that he is always comparing himself to the legacy. Further, he said that he is a person who wants to give his best when he is doing something. Babil said that he shot Qala two years ago and has grown as an actor a lot. "So, I always wonder ‘I wish I would have done this or that’. But I also believe that whatever art you make has its own journey and you can’t bring your own ego into it," he said. Babil Khan work front On the work front, Babil is also working on a series titled The Railway Men, bankrolled by Yash Raj Films. It also stars R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, and Divyenndu Sharma.

