Babil Khan shares family photo with dad Irrfan Khan & mum Sutapa Sikdar in 'Extended Mother’s Day' post

Legendary late actor Irrfan Khan's son, Babil Khan, took to Instagram on Monday to drop late Mother's Day wishes for his mum Sutapa Sikdar. While at it, Babil shared two photos which includes a family photo with Irrfan Khan. The picture was a delight to Irrfan's fans and heartfelt for many others as they quickly flooded the comments section. Babiil, Irrfan and Sutapa's older son, also addressed his mum as 'queen' in the photo caption.

In the first photo, we get to see the son and mother sharing a moment before smiling for the camera. In the second photo, we get to see, Babil, Sutapa and Irrfan bundled up with the sun shining on their faces. He captioned the photos, "Long live the queen. Extended Mother’s Day." Seems like the picture was from a family vacation.

Check out the photos shared by Babil below:

Just yesterday, Babil shared a photo and video of the his father playing with his cat. In the black and white photo, Irrfan can be seen devoting complete attention to the cat as he plays. In the video, the cat can be seen adorably cuddling and licking Irrfan's palm and fingers.

Irrfan Khan passed away on 29 April in Mumbai after battling neuroendocrine tumor for two years. The actor has left behind a legacy like no other and his loss was deeply mourned by the film fraternity. Since his demise, Babil has been sharing photos and videos of the late actor and his fans have been grateful to Babil for sharing it.

