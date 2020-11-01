Babil Khan shares fond memory of dad Irrfan watching his stage performance on a story by Rabindranath Tagore

Babil Khan's post often receives a whole lot of love. On Sunday, Babil dug into the family photo and archive and shared another such special moment with late actor and his father Irrfan Khan.

Ever since the demise of legendary actor Irrfan Khan, his son Babil Khan has made sure to share happy glimpses of the late actor on Instagram. From sharing some fond memories to delighting fans with unseen videos of Irrfan, Babil's post often receives a whole lot of love. On Sunday, Babil dug into the family photo and archive and shared another such special moment.

Taking to Instagram, Babil shared a picture with his dad Irrfan looking at him as he performs. While Babil is in the middle of performing a scene, Irrfan in a white shirt and glasses can be seen placing his hand on Babil's arm. Sharing the picture, Babil revealed that it was the first time Irrfan watched his elder son perform on stage.

He captioned the picture, "Probably the first time he saw me perform on stage." Babil's followers were curious to know what he was performing and replying to one such query he revealed that he was performing a rendition of a story by Rabindranath Tagore. Another follower asked if he will be starring in a film anytime soon. To this, Babil replied, 'Wait I guess."

Check out Babil Khan's post below:

Just a few days ago, Babil had shared a photo with Irrfan while the duo were fishing on a holiday. Bundled up in winter gear, Babil and Irrfan in a pensive mood can be seen fishing. Sharing the picture, he wrote, "2 man squad."

Check it out:

ALSO READ: Irrfan's son Babil gets emotional while dropping his mom at airport; Posts late dad’s video of singing to her

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×