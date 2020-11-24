Babil Khan shares how dad Irrfan used to sneakily shoot videos & brother Ayaan was always the last one to know

Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan has been sharing memories of his late father on social media. In a recent post, Babil shared how his father used to love to film videos by tricking him into posing for photos.

2020 witnessed the biggest loss to the world of cinema as actor Irrfan left for his heavenly abode earlier this year. However, his son, Babil Khan has been remembering his dad on social media by sharing fond memories of him on his Instagram handle with fans. From throwback photos to videos, Babil has been treating fans to adorable memories about his father and giving all an insight to the life of a talented star. And speaking of this, today, she shared how his 'baba' used to trick him, his mom Sutapa Sikdar and brother Ayaan.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Babil shared a video where Sutapa, him and Ayaan could be seen standing together for a perfect family photo that was being captured by Irrfan. However, the late actor recorded a funny video instead of clicking a photo of his sons and wife Sutapa. Sharing the memory, Babil revealed that his 'baba' used to love to do this and his brother Ayaan, always used to get to know about a video being filmed in the end.

Sharing the throwback memory, Babil wrote, "Baba used to think it was still very funny to record videos when he said he’d take a picture, and Ayaan was always the last one to realise it. Familia." Seeing the video shot by Irrfan, fans of the late actor were left emotional. Even celebs like Vijay Varma and others could not resist commenting on the endearing post.

Take a look at Babil's post about Irrfan:

Meanwhile, Babil has been dropping unseen glimpses from late actor's life on his Instagram handle. Irrfan passed away in April 2020 after his health deteriorated. The late actor was last seen in Angrezi Medium with Radhika Madan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepak Dorbiyal.

