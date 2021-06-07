Babil Khan shares how he reacts while listening to bad screenplay
Actor Babil Khan, son of late actor Irrfan Khan, shows how he listens to bad screenplay and tries "to pretend", in a set of Instagram pictures he posted on Monday.
"Listening to bad screenplay and trying to pretend," he wrote alongside the images, where he is seen, gazing and smiling.
Actor Vijay Varma took to Babil's comment section and wrote: "Been there done that." Actress Tillotama Shome called Babil "so brave".
Babil is all set to make his debut in Anushka Sharma's upcoming prod uction titled "Qala". He has wrapped up his first shooting schedule. The film also stars "Bulbbul" actress Triptii Dimri.
Credits :IANS
