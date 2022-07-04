Babil Khan shares precious childhood pics featuring dad Irrfan; Reminisces their talks on 'existential crisis'

Following in the footsteps of his father and legendary actor Irrfan Khan, Babil Khan will soon be making his debut with the film Qala. While Babil gears up for his debut project, the young actor in the making shared a few precious photos with his late father on Monday. Taking to Instagram, Babil reached out in the archives and dug out some adorable photos which featured him as a kid.

In the pictures, Babil can be seen strolling on the beach as his late father is in tow, right behind him. Sharing the photos, Babil also wrote a heartfelt caption. The youngster reminisced how he and Irrfan used to talk for hours about existential crisis. The caption read, "You know I think my father was one of the best actors in the world but the truth is that he was an infinitely better father and a friend. Sometimes I get exhausted, and I cry; with just the sheer agony of being born into a body or the suffering of living the illusion of ‘Self’ or ‘the individual’. We used to talk, you know? For hours, all-nighters in existential crisis management hahahah. We live, we die, and secretly deep in our souls everybody is waiting for the end."

Check out Babil Khan's post below:

Meanwhile, in his debut film, Babil will be seen alongside Tripti Dimri. The duo will be helming Qala - a Netflix original. Directed by Anvita Dutt, the film is slated to release this year on the streaming platform.

