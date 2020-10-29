Babil Khan shares a sweet throwback photo featuring his father Irrfan Khan; Dubs them as a '2 man squad'

Babil Khan has our hearts melting yet again as he shares another throwback photo featuring his father Irrfan Khan.

From time to time, Babil Khan shares some heartwarming memories of his father, Irrfan Khan. From his childhood photos featuring papa Irrfan to a tear-jerking video of Irrfan and Sutapa Sikdar, we adore that he includes the fans of the legendary actor whenever he misses him. Today, Babil dug through the memory box and pulled out a photo of the father-son duo on a boat. Babil and Irrfan appear to be on a fishing expedition in the sweet throwback photo.

In the picture, Babil and Irrfan are packed up in warm clothes. Irrfan took extra precaution as he sported a winter cap for the outdoor activity. The late actor appears to be holding on to the fishing rod in the shot. Both their eyes are set on the water, probably hoping to catch a couple of fishes during their time under the sun. He shared the photo with the caption reading, "2 man squad."

Check out the photo below:

About a week ago, Babil left fans in tears when he shared a video of Irrfan and Sutapa singing "Mera Saaya." The beautiful moment was captured in London, as Supata was heading to the airport while Irrfan had to stay back to film Angrezi Medium. The two also helped each other sing the right lines of the song. Referring to the confusion in lyrics from the video, Babil captioned the video, "Mera saya ki tera saya? Dropping ma off at the airport now :(" Check out the heartbreaking video below, ICYMI:

