Babil Khan shares a video of mum Sutapa's bargaining skills; Calls it 'mother of all business modules'

Late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil shared a throwback video of his mum Sutapa Sikdar buying shoes for the crew of Qarib Qarib Single in Gangtok. Check out the video below.

Trust Babil Khan to share a video or photo that is a true gem and one would never be disappointed. Late actor Irrfan Khan's son did just that on Tuesday as he shared a throwback video of his mum Sutapa Sikdar and flaunted her bargaining skills. In the video, Sutapa Sikdar can be seen sitting in a local shoe shop and buying several pairs of sports shoes. As she smoothly bargains, her son Babil continues to record her video. The clip also features actor Isha Sharvani, who is known for films such as Kisna and Luck By Chance.

Sharing the video, Babil called it the 'mother of all business modules' as he captioned it, "Isha (@isha.sharvani )and I getting a master class on how to bargain in Gangtok by mother of all business modules, AKA @sikdarsutapa." However, that wasn't the end.

Sutapa quickly schooled Babil in the comments section. She told him to thank her first since she was buying the shoes for all the light boys (Babil including) on the sets of Irrfan's Qarib Qarib Single. Sutapa's comment read, "Babil!! Oye Hero.sayThanks first . I was buying shoes for you !!, for your entire team of light boys.!!(yes time to disclose you were one of them) as thank you gift from you to them !! In Gangtok bylanes for qareeb qareeb single shoot."

Check out the video below:

To which Babil jokingly but adorably replied saying, "@sikdarsutapa mamma, you’re the wind in my turbine, you’re the sun in my solar kar panels, you’re the extra mirchi in my dal makhani, you’re the one that carries this imbecile for 9 months in her womb and the 22 years in life/sacrifice - ab bolta rahun kya? Kyunki phir book likhni padegi. I love you but you already know that."

He also shared a screengrab of Sutapa’s comment on Instagram Stories and wrote, “@sikdarsutapa the most compassionate producer in the world. The only true unbiased humanitarian I have met. I love you.”

