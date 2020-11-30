Babil Khan shares when dad Irrfan had 'memed' himself & sent a hilarious pic revealing his contrasting style

While one photo shows Irrfan in a white bathrobe and a jacket, the other one shows him posing for the cameras on the red carpet. Check out the hilarious meme below.

Over the last few months, Babil Khan has given late actor Irrfan Khan's fans multiple reasons to rejoice via his Instagram photos and videos. Almost seven months since his demise, Babil has shared some fond memories about his father to his ever-increasing followers who love to see a glimpse of Irrfan or hear fond stories of the late actor with his family. On Sunday, Babil did just that as he shared a meme which Irrfan had made sometime back.

In the meme, Irrfan can be seen in two contrasting looks. While one photo shows the late actor in a white bathrobe and a jacket over that, the other one shows Irrfan posing for the cameras on the red carpet. The first picture clearly shows Irrfan in a chilled out mode. Giving us an idea of his sense of humor, Irrfan hilariously captioned the chilled out photo as 'Man' and the red carpet readY photo as 'GQ Man'. With reference to the fashion magazine and its title, Irrfan's hilarious meme cracked us up.

Sharing the same on Instagram, Babil captioned it, "He memed himself and sent this to me a long time ago." Naturally, fans were ecstatic about the post as one follower recalled the second picture and how Irrfan stood out in his ensemble that night at an awards show. Another fan commented, "Just Irrfan Sir things," while another wrote, "The one and The only."

Check out Babil Khan's post below:

He also recently shared his childhood snaps which were clicked by Irrfan and it will definitely leave you in awe.

