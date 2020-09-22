Babil Khan slams haters who said his dad Irrfan would've been 'ashamed' of him after backing Anurag Kashyap

Late actor Irrfan's son Babil Khan was among many who backed Anurag Kashyap amidst the recent sexual misconduct allegations that were levelled against him.

The recent sexual misconduct allegations levelled against Anurag Kashyap have seen a bevy of celebrities coming out in support of the filmmaker. Late actor Irrfan's son Babil Khan was among many who backed Anurag and shared an Instagram post on the same. Babil also stated that he takes responsibility for his statement, even if it turns out to be wrong. However, since showing his support for Anurag Kashyap, Babil has witnessed a lot of hate comments on his post.

Now, Babil has shared another post with a series of photos of Irrfan, and hit out at haters who posted comments stating that the late actor would have been ashamed of his son. He wrote, "U know what, I have felt a sense of liberation from your hate because I realised, you really don’t have anything to do but hate and form a quick judgemental opinion about an actual human being."

He added, "So really man, I have truly lost respect for people that claim they know my father, or hahahaha know my father better than me like “oh your father would be so ashamed of you” , Boi shut you mouth, me and baba were the bestest friends don’t try to teach me what my father would have done."

Take a look at his post below:

Sharing a post for Anurag Kashyap, Babil had earlier remarked, "Chin up, Anurag sir. I know you all are gonna hate me for this but I’ve got to stand up when something feels wrong. A lot of people in the comments are asking ‘What if the girl is right?’ I am trusting my judgement, I will take responsibility for my words if I’m wrong."

What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Payal Ghosh on not remembering the date of incident with Anurag Kashyap: He wasn't my lover

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×