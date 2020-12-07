Babil Khan urges fans to watch Piku as he shares a still featuring late Irrfan Khan & Deepika Padukone

Babil Khan, who often shares pictures of his late father Irrfan Khan, recently took to Instagram to share a beautiful still from Piku film that also featured Deepika Padukone.

If there is one person who has constantly been keeping the legendary actor Irrfan Khan alive in our hearts it is his son Babil Khan. His social media speaks volumes about how much he misses his father everyday. Babil often treats us with unseen and throwback pictures of the late actor while cherishing the old memories. From sharing family photos to revealing some unknown facts about Irrfan, he often reminds us of the legendary actor who has left a huge void in the industry. And recently, he shared a beautiful still from his dad’s film Piku, while urging everyone to watch it.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Babil dropped a picture that features and Irrfan. In the photo, both the actors can be seen smiling while they are having a conversation. In the click, the late actor and the actress can be seen looking at coins with big smiles on their faces. Alongside the picture, he writes, “Watch the film.” The picture seems to have moved netizens as they have flooded the comments section with their remarks about the film. They have showered heaps of praises on it. One wrote, “All time favourite! Watched it almost 50 times now,” while another said, “Masterpiece.” One of the users also wrote, “My most favourite movie.”

Take a look at Babil Khan’s Instagram post:

On a related note, the Shoojit Sircar directorial Piku featured Deepika Padukone in the titular role. The film also had megastar Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role. It not only just garnered widespread critical acclaim but was also a commercial success worldwide. The movie revolved around the character Bhashkor, played by Big B who suffered from chronic constipation.

