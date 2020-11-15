  1. Home
Babil Khan writes about missing dad Irrfan as he shares a happy pic: Feels like you've gone for a long shoot

On Sunday, Babil Khan shared a happy memory in which his late father and actor Irrfan Khan can be seen holding a peacock and laughing his worries away.
Ever since the passing away of legendary actor Irrfan Khan, his son Babil has often kept his dad's die-hard fans and followers of his work glued to his Instagram. Babil's posts often revolve around his late father and reminiscing fond memories from his childhood with Irrfan or stories from the sets of various films. On Sunday, he shared another such happy memory in which the actor can be seen holding a peacock.

Babil also wrote about missing his late father and how he feels that the actor is gone for a 'long shoot' and will come back again. He wrote, "Ruh bankar milunga usko aasman mai kahi, pyaar dharti par farishto se kiya nahi jaata (I'll meet his soul someday, angels are not loved on earth). I still feel like you’ve gone for a long shoot, a long schedule underwater and you’ll come back to me, to the surface again." 

Just a few days ago, Babil shared a precious photo of Irrfan and wife Sutapa from back in the day. The photo's heartfelt caption by Babil read, "It’s true, time does indeed slow down in the spaces between your breaths. And once you’ve dreamed of more, how could you settle for less. Perhaps, it was over because you knew. Or perhaps, because I grew. But the sky isn’t so blue, When the sun is setting over you." 

ALSO READ: Babil Khan shares fond memory of dad Irrfan watching his stage performance on a story by Rabindranath Tagore

