Babil Khan's 'great' Valentine’s Day experience with THIS Irrfan Khan film; Find out

It was Valentine’s Day yesterday and social media was filled with mushy posts. Several Bollywood couples posted pictures with their better halves to make them feel special and shared their Valentine’s Day plans with their fans. Irrfan Khan ’s son Babil Khan , who made his debut with Qala , often shares pictures of his late superstar father to keep his legacy alive. He too shared his Valentine’s Day plans with his fans and we bet you would feel that there couldn’t have been a better way to spend it.

Taking to his Instagram stories Babil Khan shared a small clip from the film Piku. This film starred his late father Irrfan Khan, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in pivotal roles. It was a feel-good film with a lot of emotions filed in it and instantly touched the hearts of the fans. Babil spent his Valentine’s Day alone watching his late father’s film. Although he spent it alone but we are sure that Irrfan’s memories would have been with him and there couldn’t have been a better way to spend this day of love.

Babil Khan remembers dad Irrfan on his birth anniversary

Recently, on Irrfan's birth anniversary, Babil shared precious childhood pictures of himself and his dad. He also penned an emotional note as he remembered his father. His post read, "Questions keep me up at night. Those that I never asked then, those that I can never ask now. My inquiries are left for me to quench on my own, that’s okay, I will figure it out. I miss your laughter though, I don’t think there is an answer for that. Remembering a day when you arrived here."

Irrfan Khan passed away in April 2020 after a two-year-long battle with cancer. He was last seen in Angrezi Medium which also starred Radhika Madan, Deepak Dobriyal and Kareena Kapoor Khan.