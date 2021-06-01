Babil recalls memories of Irrfan Khan clicking him while Sutapa & Ayaan shaved his head, days before his death

Recently, Babil Khan relived the memories in a series of photos that were clicked by his late father, Irrfan Khan when his mother Sutapa Sikdar and brother Ayaan were shaving off his head. Babil's post left fans emotional as the photos he shared were clicked by Irrfan days before his demise.

One of Bollywood's most commendable and celebrated actors, Irrfan Khan's demise left a void in his fans' hearts. A pain so personal that everyone mourned the tragic loss. Late actor Irrfan's son Babil Khan surely misses his dad a lot and keeps sharing his photos and videos on his Instagram. Recently, Babil shared a series of pictures from the previous lockdown which were clicked by Irrfan Khan himself, a few days before his death.

In the pictures, Babil can be seen having his head shaved by his mother, Sutapa, and brother, Ayaan. Those are some fun pictures that Babil posted on his Instagram on Tuesday and looked back to the time when his father had a great time with his family. An emotional Babil captioned the pictures as “In the very hopeful times baba would ask me if I’d let him cut my hair. But I was a teenager, I wish I would have. Anyway a few days after I came back from university, Baba decided that Ayaan and Mamma were going to shave my head. (15th April 2020)”

Irrfan Khan was a cherished actor throughout the world for his brilliant acting skills. Many people showed love to Babil’s Instagram post and dropped comments on it. A fan commented "Your all posts keeping your Baba alive with us !!", while another fan added, "Nice family pictures that makes everyone happy." A fan praised the late actor and Babil by saying, "U the one who is really a real person by heart and yes we still remember Irrfan sir as he was really a great great artist and even a great person I have met ever and really hoping u to just climb up the steps and be successful at what ever you r doing ...just do well." Babil very often remembers his dad and shares with us some of his pleasant memories.

Meanwhile, Babil is all set to make his debut with the Netflix film Qala starring opposite Tripti Dimri. The film has been directed by Anvitta Dutt and is produced by Clean Slate Filmz established by .

