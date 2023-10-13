Babil reminisces about later actor Irrfan Khan, as he shares emotional dialogue from Life of Pi

Late actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan may be nascent but has been treading on the right grounds with his on-screen choices. He was seen in the 2022 film Qala, alongside Triptii Dimri, and his performance was lauded by everyone. He was also recently seen in the film Friday Night Plan. Babil is quite active on social media, and often uses Instagram to pen his thoughts and share fun anecdotes, as well as pictures of his late father Irrfan Khan. On Friday morning, Babil remembered his father and expressed his sadness by sharing a poignant dialogue from Irrfan Khan starrer Life Of Pi.

Babil shares emotional dialogue from Life Of Pi as he remembers Irrfan Khan

Babil took to his Instagram account to share a throwback picture of his father Irrfan Khan, and mom Sutapa Sikdar. They are seen enjoying a boat ride in the old picture. Remembering his father, Babil penned a caption, in which he quoted his father’s memorable, poignant dialogue from the 2012 film Life Of Pi. Babil wrote, “..but what always hurts the most, is not taking a moment to say goodbye. I was never able to thank my father for all I learned from him. To tell him, that without his lessons, I would never have survived.”- do I really have to mention the bibliography of this dialogue?”

Saiyami Kher reacted to Babil’s post and dropped a red heart emoji. Meanwhile, Aaditi Pohankar wrote, “Ur as wonderful as him, and you keep him with us with ur smile !” One comment on Babil’s post read, “He is still living in every good deeds you are doing .. keep him alive in your humbleness , kindness & Goodness,” while another one read, “he would be definitely proud of the person you've become.”

About Life of Pi

Life of Pi, starring Irrfan Khan, Suraj Sharma, Tabu, Rafe Spall, Gerard Depardieu and Adil Hussain, was released in 2012. The story revolves around two survivors of a shipwreck who are stranded on a lifeboat in the Pacific Ocean. It was directed by Ang Lee.

About Babil Khan starrer Friday Night Plan

Meanwhile, Babil Khan was last seen in the film Friday Night Plan. The coming-of-age comedy-drama film was released on Netflix on 1st September. Apart from Babil, the film also starred Juhi Chawla, Amrith Jayan, Aadhya Anand, Ninad Kamat, and others.

